First cadaver kidney transplant in Assam, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to family members to donate the organs of their brain-dead kin and develop a positive mindset regarding the issue. If this happens, the lives of many people requiring organ donation will be saved.

The CM, while talking to the media, said that, for the first time, a cadaver kidney transplantation was successfully done at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). Recently, two kidneys of a brain-dead person were donated by family members, and they were transplanted into two patients, a 21-year-old and a 35-year-old, thus saving their lives.

So, the chief minister opined that if organ donation of brain-dead people can be developed into a culture, then scores of people requiring organs would be able to lead new lives. Also, the sale and purchase of kidneys will be stopped. He also said the next step is to go for a cadaver liver transplant. This will, however, take some time as a super-specialty hospital is coming up on the site of the erstwhile MMC Hospital, and the process will be done there.

Regarding the successes of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, the Chief Minister said that notable achievements included bone marrow transplants, embryo transplants, etc. Till now, bone marrow transplants have been performed successfully in 28 patients. Also, GMC doctors successfully transplanted embryos to 36 women, of whom 8 are now pregnant, while one caesarean birth has already been conducted, he said. If the procedure had been done through IVF in a private hospital, it would have cost several lakhs of rupees, but in GMCH, it is done for around one lakh rupees, he stated.

Through the PM Ayushman Health Card and the CM Ayushman Health Card, treatment for cardholders is done for free as the government reimburses the treatment cost. However, it is seen that there are several hospitals that lack facilities and proper quality, but they are doing business in these hospitals in the name of providing treatment. The government is now going to curb the activities of the private hospitals in question, the CM added.

