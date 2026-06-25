First Wave of Assam Floods Hits 7 Districts, Nearly 14,000 People Affected

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Amidst heavy rainfall in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the first wave of floods has hit the state, with 11 revenue circles in 7 districts affected. As per available information, the affected districts are Dhemaji, Nalbari, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Bajali.

As of date, 102 villages in 7 districts in the state have been affected by flood waters. Out of the 7 affected districts, the highest of 52 affected villages are in Dhemaji, followed by Lakhimpur, with 24 villages. The flood waters have affected 11 villages in Bajali district, 7 in Biswanath, 6 in Cachar, and 1 each in Nalbari and Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Kaldia River has increased, and an embankment in the Bajali district has been breached, inundating some areas like Bongaon in Lower Assam. Due to heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district, the water level of the Dalu River increased substantially, leading to flash floods in several villages under the Barkhola area of Silchar Sadar Revenue Circle. Due to heavy rainfall, the water level of the Modhura River increased substantially, leading to the flash floods in several villages under the Udharbond Revenue Circle in the Cachar district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a flood bulletin today, which states that nearly 14,000 people have been affected in the first wave of floods to hit the state this year. So far, one relief camp each has been set up in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts, which are providing shelter to 184 people. Furthermore, seven relief distribution centres have been established.

As per a report released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) in the morning today, the Brahmaputra River is showing a rising trend from Neamatighat to Dhubri. Other rivers like the Ranganadi, Subansiri, Buridihing, Dikhow, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also recording a rising trend. Meanwhile, the Disang River is flowing above the danger mark; however, a steady water level has been marked.

According to a forecast by the IMD, moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places over Assam.

In the past 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall occurred in Lahorighat in the Morigaon district and Lakhipur in the Cachar district, with 10 cm of rain recorded in both places.

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