Five Assam Tourism Officials Suspended Over Alleged 2010–11 Recruitment Scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a latest development, the state government has suspended five officials of the Tourism Department for allegedly making appointments through the back door.

Regarding the anomalies in recruitment, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) last month filed an 8,000-page charge sheet before the Special Judge's Court in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in the Assam Tourism Department. The allegation was that eight individuals were recruited in the department during 2010-11, without following due procedure.

Three persons were earlier suspended in connection with the scam. Following the submission of the charge sheet, five more have now been suspended by the Tourism Department. The suspended officials are Hiran Kumar Saikia, Madhav Das, Gautam Gogoi, Mehzabeen Begum and Saimim Mannan.

The charge sheet was submitted by the CM's SVC along with documents related to the case, following an investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process conducted in 2010-11. Eight candidates were appointed despite not meeting the required educational qualifications.

Several individuals were named as accused in connection with the alleged recruitment irregularities, including several past officials in the Tourism Department.

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