Flash Floods in Arunachal Prompt High Alert in Assam; Multiple Districts Brace for Rising River Waters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Following the heavy rainfall, flash floods were reported in the Lower Subansiri district, and the Assam government has issued a high alert.

Flash floods were reported in the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project (formerly Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project) area, and the Assam portion of the Ranganadi River is witnessing a rising trend, with a few villages in Lakhimpur district inundated by flood waters.

Both the Assam government and the Lakhimpur district administration are monitoring the evolving situation. The District Commissioner of the Lakhimpur district is keeping in close contact with his Arunachal counterpart.

Talking to The Sentinel, Lakhimpur DC Pronab Jit Kakoty said, "Flash floods have been reported in the lower stretches of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project (formerly the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project). Due to the sudden increase in inflows, operational measures were undertaken, and one spillway gate was opened to release excess water. Due to this excess water release, the water level of the Ranganadi has increased, but the situation is under control. Today, the Water Resources Minister, Susanta Bordoloi, came here to assess the situation."

Meanwhile, the Assam government stated in a press communique that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation arising out of extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods reported in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, which are expected to have downstream impacts on several districts of Assam.

The statement further said that, according to information received from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, and Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, the Yazali station in the Lower Subansiri district recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, with a major part of the rainfall occurring between 6.00 AM and 9.00 AM on June 24. Satellite and radar imagery indicate that torrential rainfall occurred between 6.00 and 7.30 AM, resulting in flash floods and a substantial increase in river discharge in the upper catchment areas.

Reports from Yazali indicate that flash floods accompanied by debris flow have caused damage to houses and infrastructure in the affected areas.

In view of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas and the increased river flows, a substantial rise in water levels and flow velocity in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is anticipated in downstream areas of Assam. The flood wave is expected to first affect districts such as Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur before moving further downstream through other districts and eventually traversing up to Dhubri over the next one to two days, the statement added.

On the directions of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Secretary, Assam, has spoken to all concerned authorities and directed them to remain on maximum alert and ensure all necessary preparedness measures. District administrations and line departments in potentially affected districts have been asked to maintain close vigilance and take timely preventive and response measures.

Teams of SDRF, NDRF and other emergency response agencies are being kept ready for deployment, and field-level officers have been directed to closely monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations.

The Assam government has advised people residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and, wherever necessary, move to safer places as advised by local authorities. Citizens have been requested not to venture into inundated areas and to avoid travelling by country boats and other small vessels across the Brahmaputra and other rivers during this period, as river currents are expected to increase considerably.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Kaldia River has increased, and an embankment in the Bajali district has been breached, inundating some areas like Bongaon in Lower Assam.

As per a report released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) in the morning today, the Brahmaputra River is showing a rising trend from Neamatighat to Dhubri. Other rivers like the Ranganadi, Subansiri, Buridihing, Dikhow, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also recording a rising trend. Meanwhile, the Disang River is flowing above the danger mark, but a steady water level has been marked.

According to a forecast by the IMD, moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places over Assam.

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