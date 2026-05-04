Flashback to the 2021 Assam Assembly Election; Seat Share, Party-wise Performance and BJP-Led NDA Government

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prior to the declaration of results, a subject of discussion among the people in the state is which party won how many seats in the last Assembly election in 2021.

As per statistics of the ECI, the BJP-led NDA formed the government after winning in 75 seats. The BJP by itself secured 60 seats and its alliance partners AGP secured 9 seats and UPPL secured 6 seats. Significantly, while the UPPL was part of the NDA in the last election, this time the party decided to go it alone. This time, the BPF is a partner in the BJP-led alliance.

On the other hand, the main opposition party, Congress, won 29 seats in the 2021 polls. Among the other opposition parties, the AIUDF secured 16 seats, the BPF 4, the CPI (M) 1, and independent (Raijor Dal) 1.

The 2021 Assembly election in the state was held in three phases, with a total of 946 contesting candidates. Of the 946 candidates, 680 forfeited their security deposits after failing to secure the minimum number of votes prescribed by the ECI. The turnout was 82.42%.

After securing the majority, the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP alliance formed the government in 2021. This was the second time the BJP came into power, having made its mark in the state’s electoral scene in 2016 and forming the government in Dispur for the first time.

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