Flood in Assam, Live Updates: Causes, Impacts, Improvements

Initiative of National and State on such Danger
The National Flood Management Program emphasizes structural damage and nonstructural damage measures. Structural damage refers to Dams, embankments, and nonstructural. Damages such as Flood Zoning and others.
Rashtriya Bar Ayog signifies the scientific planning flood control and national planning
National Water Policy emphasizes strategic reservoir operation
National Hydrology Project signifies the real-time hydro-meteorological from states and villages.
Flood Management and Border Area program helps to treat the sediments of loaded rivers.
Floodplain demarcates the flood-prone areas.
Lastly but not the least Flood Proofing eradicates weak settlements and removes crucial infrastructure
Implications of Flood
Loss of Wildlife has resulted in the deaths of 130 animals in the past years. 6 one-horned Rhino is also killed at the same time in Kaziranga National Park.
Damage to infrastructure is another result of flooding roads transport infrastructures and many others.
Displacement of people is one of the serious effects that results from such havoc. People lose their life lives and existence after the calamity brings death to the day-to-day activities.
It can be said that major floods are both by natural intervention and human interference. They are immensely affected by are as follows
Larger number of Rivers
Assam has more than 120 rivers. The Brahmaputra River, flowing through Assam, accumulates significant sediment as it reaches the lower elevation of Assam, slowing down and depositing sediment and debris.
The Monsoon
The State Disaster Management Authority says that Assam has an annual rainfall of 2900mm as a result of intense Monsoon.
Climate Change
The Tibetan Plateau has a melting of Glaciers and snowfall due to Global Warming. As a result, increased water flow in Brahmaputra and flood
Human Intervention
Construction of embankments outlived their utility and are in bad condition. The population boom is one of the factors.
Flood is a major issue in the entire north-east and Assam. During the post-independence period, Assam faced major floods in 1954, 1962, 1972, 1977, 1984, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2004, and 2012.
The incessant rains lashed lands during such flood havoc. There is an alarming situation when the water level hits the 27 districts of Assam . A major report says that when the Brahmaputra breaches the embankment in five places that affected 1,744 villages. The nine districts and 70000 croplands are affected.
The worst hit flood in Assam since 1950 has claimed to be the worst hit districts namely Dhemaji , Lakhimpur , Dibrugarh, Jorhat , Nalbari, Barpeta and Dhubri.
The record of a local statement says that all cultivation are lost as well as houses, food grain, household goods and essential. It also included the school , and their books too.
The northeastern is known as the biggest biological spot The monsoon and environmental impact surround the Brahmaputra river system. 80% of rain causes havoc in May and June There is an important role of the SouthWest monsoon on the environmental conditions. The tributaries are flooded in the monsoon leading to challenges and devastations. To mention tributaries Manas, Raidak, Sankosh, Kameng,(Jia Bhorali River)Dhansiri,Dihing ,Lohit , Tisa (Teesta River) Subansiri , Bhogdoi
The Brahmaputra Festival is a tribute to the mighty river. The Assam Boat Racing and Rowing Association and Assam Tourism Development Corporation promote traditional sports and culture. It happens at the onset of the spring season The festivals in Assam are Bihu, Joonbeel Mela, Ras Leela Festival, Elephant Festival, and Assam Tea Festival to name a few.
The major part of the vegetation in the parks and Sanctuaries of Assam includes the grassland and Savannah as the grass-dominated biomes and forms the major part of the vegetation in Kaziranga National Park, Pabitra ,Orang, Soai-Rupai, Laokhowa, Barnadi, Burachapori, Dibru-Saikhowa wildlife sanctuaries and some part of Manas National Park. There must be an involvement of the forest dwellers and the Assam villagers in the conservation efforts. Balancing the flora and fauna comprises of number of species including mammals, primates, and migratory birds, and balancing the ecosystem.
The endemic plant and animal species are great with the one-horned Rhinoceros. The hoolock, gibbon river dolphins pygmy hog hispid hare elephant tiger swamp deer water buffalo are some of the wild species found in Assam.
Assam has a typically tropical monsoon climate. There is a moderate temperature and mild summers and winters throughout the year. The plains have a tropical climate with high humidity. While the weather in the hills remains sub-alpine. The temperature goes above 32 degree and the winter goes 8 degrees C.
The annual rainfall is the highest in India. The amount of precipitation of the average annual rainfall reaches about 70 inches in the west and 120 inches in the east. There is severe rainfall in the annual monsoon season
Assam is located in the northeastern part of the country India. Assam is surrounded by Arunachal Pradesh and the foreign border is covered by Bhutan. To the east by the states of Nagaland and Manipur. The south is covered by Mizoram and Tripura. The west is surrounded by Bangladesh and West Bengal. The word Assam is derived in from the word 'asama' in Tai language of the Ahom kingdom which means 'peerless' The neighboring states were the parts of Assam and Shillong was the capital. It is now replaced by Dispur.