Fog Alert: IMD Predicts Dense Conditions Across Northeast States

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Since Christmas morning, residents of Guwahati have witnessed foggy conditions from morning to night. On Friday also, residents woke up to a foggy morning, and the fog enveloping the city was seen throughout the day, with some let-up in the middle of the day. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of IMD at Guwahati issued a fog warning for the next 24 hours, which said, "Very Dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya, and Dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura."

The maximum temperature in Guwahati has also witnessed a drop, with the RMC stating that the maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 20.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 14.2 degrees.

The RMC also issued a forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood for the next 24 hours, which stated, "Moderate to dense fog in the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 22°C & 14°C, respectively."

In view of the foggy conditions experienced in the city, the authorities at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati issued an advisory for passengers on Friday. The advisory said, "Due to heavy fog in the region, certain flights have been cancelled or delayed... Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport."

