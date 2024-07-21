FOOD FOR THOUGHT

The injustice of a situation can never be understood in its enormity unless we put ourselves in the victims' position. Consider hit-and-run deaths. The perpetrator usually escapes, and if well-heeled and well-connected, will soon go scot-free even if caught. The victim is left dying alone on the road, although timely medical treatment could help. It can take hours to identify the victim and inform family members. Witnesses rarely come forward due to apathy, fear of police and court hassles, or intimidation from the perpetrator's side. Pursuing accident claims from insurers through the police and lawyers is a frustrating and sordid exercise for the victim's kin. As per latest data furnished by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there were 67,387 hit-and-run cases across India in 2022, causing 30,486 deaths. The actual numbers may have been higher due to under-reporting. And according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), only 16 percent of the 47,806 cases registered in 2022 resulted in convictions. Assam too has its share in this staggering toll. No rational society can put up with such losses year after year. Yet look at the furious reception to the new law against hit-and-run offence. Section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), enacted in 2023, penalizes fleeing the accident spot or failing to inform the police or a magistrate - with jail term up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 7 lakh. Transporters and drivers went on strike, demanding scrapping of the law. They blamed road conditions and argued that helping victims is risky in the face of violent mobs. But remaining silent and hiding evidence of causing road death can never be justified. There can be no abdication of moral responsibility and legal duty in informing the authority concerned. After all, today's perpetrator can become tomorrow's victim.

