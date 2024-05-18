Food Safety and Standards Authority of India helping commoners to detect adulterated food

Guwahati: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stepped in with certain measures to make consumers able to detect adulterated food materials that have glutted the market.

Spices, ghee, honey, pulses, artificially ripened fruits, etc., have glutted the market. This is the season of mango, the king of all fruits. However, consumers are in the dark about whether they consume artificially ripened mangoes or not. Around the year, wholesalers and retailers sell bananas by ripening them artificially. The food inspectors, on the other hand, wash their hands off the job by doing some rounds in markets ritually.

To put an end to such practices, FSSAI has stepped in with a data book that shows how a consumer can ascertain adulteration of consumer goods on their own.

For the detection of water in milk, according to the data book, the consumer needs to put a drop of milk on a polished and slanting surface. Pure milk either stays or flows slowly, leaving a white trail behind. However, milk adulterated with water will flow immediately without leaving a mark.

For the detection of starch in milk products like khoya, paneer, etc., a consumer needs to boil two or three ml of sample with water, cool it, and add two or three drops of iodine tincture. The formation of a blue colour indicates the presence of starch.

In the detection of mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and other starch in ghee, a consumer needs to take half a spoon of ghee in a transparent glass bowl and add two or three drops of iodine tincture. The formation of a of a blue colour indicates the presence of starch in mashed potatoes.

For the detection of sugar solutions in honey, a consumer needs to take a transparent glass of water and add a drop of honey to it. Pure honey will not disperse in water. If it disperses, it is certain that sugar has been added.

For the detection of ergot in food grains, a consumer needs to put some grains in a transparent glass containing a 20 percent salt solution. The floating ergot on the surface and the settling down of grains indicate the presence of fungus.

For the detection of colouring agents in food grains, a consumer needs to thoroughly mix two tea spoons full of food grains in a glass of water. Pure food grains will not leave any colour, while adulterated ones will leave behind a colour.

For the detection of papaya seeds in black peppers, a consumer needs to add some black peppers to a glass of water. The black pepper will settle down, and the papaya seeds will remain floating.

For the detection of artificial colour on green peas, a consumer needs to leave a few green peas in a glass of transparent water for half an hour. The change in the colour of the water indicates the addition of colouring agents.

For the detection of exhausted tea in tea leaves, a consumer needs to take a filter paper and spread a few tea leaves on it. He needs to sprinkle water to wet the filter paper, wash it under tap water, and observe the stain against light. Pure tea leaves will not stain the filter paper.

For the detection of wax polishing on apples, a consumer needs to take a blade and scratch the surface of the apple. If wax comes out, it is certain that wax polishing has been done.

Also Read: Several cities of Assam record temperatures above normal

Also Watch: