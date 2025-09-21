Foot Imprint of Zubeen Garg Collected for Tribute and Golden Memories

Guwahati: Ahead of the public homage, artist Diganta Bharati have collected the foot imprint of late singer Zubeen Garg, adding a symbolic tribute to his legacy. The imprint will be preserved as part of memorabilia honoring the music legend.

Fans and admirers attending the ceremonies at Kahilipara and the Sarusajai Sports Complex will witness this gesture, reflecting the deep bond between Zubeen Garg and the people of Assam. The tribute underscores his enduring cultural impact and the state’s efforts to commemorate the beloved artist.