Former Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Taren Boro passes away

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Eminent litterateur and former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Taren Chandra Boro, passed away in a private hospital in Guwahati today. He was 70. His demise has deeply saddened the literary and cultural fraternity of Assam, especially the Bodo community.

He is survived by his wife, Binoya Boro; daughters, Usha Rani Boro and Panjamati Boro; and son, Monmohan Boro.

Born on November 1, 1955, in a place in the then undivided Goalpara district (now in Kokrajhar district). He was the son of the late Anon Ch. Boro and the late Barkeswari Boro. He passed his matriculation in 1972, completed a BA (Hons) in 1976, an MA in 1978 and a diploma in Journalism in 1979 from Gauhati University.

Taren Chandra Boro began his career as a Casual Announcer in Bodo at All India Radio, Guwahati (1976–78). He later served as Assistant Divisional Accountant in PWD, Government of Assam (1978–79). In 1979, he joined the Reserve Bank of India, Guwahati Regional Office, and retired in 2015 as manager.

A dedicated literary figure, Boro held several key positions in the Bodo Sahitya Sabha—Central Working Committee Member (1984–1990), Editor of The Bodo (1990–1993), Joint Secretary (1993–1996), Treasurer (1996–2002), and Vice-President (2002–2008). He served as president of the Sabha from 2017 to 2023.

At the time of his demise, he was serving as convenor of the Bodo Advisory Board of the Sahitya Akademi since 2023.

He authored several Bodo dramas, including Mwdwi, Biharini Jinga, Gwrbwni Or, and Mugani Mandar Bibar, besides short stories such as Ejee Money and Malo Driver. He also published four Assamese prose books and translated four notable works into the Bodo language. Apart from writing, he acted in 12 Bodo films, three Assamese films, and numerous stage and radio plays.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to express his grief at the passing away of Taren Boro, posting, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Taren Chandra Boro, the respected former President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Convenor of the Bodo Language Advisory Committee of the Sahitya Akademi... The invaluable contributions of this distinguished litterateur will always be remembered by the Bodo community as well as by the people of Assam. A person of calm and simple nature, may the departed soul of Taren Boro attain eternal peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family...Om Shanti.”

The All Assam Tribal Sangha and the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations, Assam, also expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of the former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, eminent litterateur and educator Taren Boro, conveying their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “His passing away is an irreparable loss not only to the social life of Assam but also to the literary world,” leaders of the two organizations stated.

Leaders of Assam Jatiya Parishad also extended their condolences, saying, “We express our profound grief at the demise of eminent litterateur and former President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Taren Boro. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of Bodo language, literature, and culture. Taren Boro was a dedicated and silent crusader of Bodo literature. Through his powerful pen, farsighted vision, and strong leadership, he guided society in the right direction.”

