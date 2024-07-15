Former US President Donald Trump shot at in assassination attempt; shooter identified

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump was shot at an election rally in a possible assassination attempt just a day before the Republican Party is scheduled to begin its convention to formally declare him its nominee for the White House. Trump was injured in the shooting at a rally in Butler in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Trump touched the right side of his face after what seemed like the first two shots and dropped to the ground.

Secret Service agents threw themselves on him to protect him. When they rose, the agents had him inside protective shield of their bodies.

The former President appeared to be bleeding on the right side of the face. He raised a fist in the air as he was led away.

He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. The shooter, who was unidentified at the time, was shot dead. Trump's shooter was later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Local authorities said he was in a low-rise building outside the rally venue. A member of the audience also died while another person was grievously wounded.

President Joe Biden said in remarks to the nation that he had tried to speak to Trump -- addressing him as "Donald" for probably the first time in public. "I plan on talking to them shortly, he said, adding, "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick, sick… The bottom line is (the) rally should have been conducted peacefully without any problem."

Biden refused to answer questions from a report if this was an assassination attempt. He said he had an opinion but he will wait for facts.

The "Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," said Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, in a statement.

The former President Trump is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Despite being injured in the shooting, former US President Donald Trump's campaign said he will attend the Republican National Convention next week as scheduled.

In a joint statement, Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee said the former president "is doing well" and "looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention", reported Xinhua news agency.

The Republican National Convention will convene in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15-18, during which Trump is expected to be officially nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

Gunshots were fired at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening when Trump was delivering a speech.

Screams were heard from the crowd and Trump was seen with blood on the side of his head and his ear, video footage showed. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle before his motorcade left the venue.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was shot with a bullet "that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," he said.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening," he added.

Trump noted that one person was killed at the rally, and another badly injured, adding that he wanted to extend condolences to their families.

The shooting incident is being investigated as an attempted assassination, law enforcement officials said.

US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting on Saturday.

"There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he said on X.

In remarks released by the White House, Biden said he had been thoroughly briefed on the incident.

"I have tried to get a hold of Donald. He's with his doctors, he's doing well," Biden said.

Biden spoke with Trump in the wake of the shooting incident, according to the White House.

Biden, who was returning to the White House from Delaware to monitor the situation, said there is no place in the country for this kind of violence.

"We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this, Everybody must condemn it," Biden said.

Meanwhile, Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) has been identified as the person suspected of shooting former US President Donald Trump in an attempted assassination, the FBI said in a statement.

"The suspected shooter was Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania," said the FBI.

Crooks was killed on the spot by the security officials after he fired shots at the former US President, piercing through his ear, during a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

The FBI had earlier said that the shooting was being investigated as "an assassination attempt" on Trump.

The motive behind the assassination attempt, however, is yet to be revealed. (IANS)

