Forming 3rd successive government, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of resolve of Viksit Bharat, of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ and of strong faith of people in India’s Constitution.

Addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP central office here after the results of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said people have reposed faith in the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He said it is the first time since 1962 that a government that completed two full terms has got a third successive term in office. He said ‘new history’ has been created after six decades.

The Prime Minister made a special mention of the BJP's performance in Odisha, where the party is poised to form a government for the first time. The BJP has also performed very well in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

“On this sacred day, it is confirmed that the NDA is forming the government for the third time. We are grateful to the people; they reposed full faith in the BJP and NDA. This is the victory of the world's largest democracy; it is a victory of strong faith in India's Constitution; it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat. It is the victory of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'," he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Election Commission for successfully conducting the world's largest democratic exercise.

"They carried out such a huge election with so much efficiency in this scorching heat. Our security forces have also effectively carried out their work. Every Indian is proud of the credibility of India's election process and system," he said.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by BJP workers as he arrived at the party headquarters. Some workers also raised chants of "Jai Jagannath.".

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the NDA is leading or has won 291 seats, and the INDIA bloc has won or is leading on 234 seats.

The BJP is poised to win 240 seats on its own. (ANI)

