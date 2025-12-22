Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 4 Crore Anti-Erosion Project in Cachar's Lakhipur

Cachar: In a major initiative towards strengthening flood and erosion management in southern Assam, the foundation stone for a Rs 4 crore anti-erosion project was laid at Lakhipur (Binnakandi Part-II) in Cachar district. Attended by senior leaders like Asam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, along with other dignitaries, including Minister Kaushik Rai, the programme marked a renewed commitment towards safeguarding vulnerable riverbank communities along the left bank of the Barak River.
Anti-erosion work is anticipated to give relief to families that have been living in the constant terror of riverbank erosion. When completed, the project will protect residential areas, agricultural land, and local livelihoods from their usual flooding and soil erosion during the seasons. Residents in the locality welcome the initiative and term it a crucial intervention for long-term safety and stability.
The leaders emphasised that erosion control has been a prime concern for the State Government in the last four and a half years. More than 1,000 kilometres of embankments have been constructed in the entire State within this period, greatly strengthening the flood defence infrastructure. Consequently, the embankment breaches have come down to just two to five incidents annually now, which is considerably better compared to the earlier years.
The Lakhipur project is thus part of this broader strategy to ensure the possibility of less dangerous living for the people residing in flood- and erosion-prone regions. Officials repeated that such targeted interventions are crucial not only for disaster mitigation but also for sustaining agriculture and rural livelihoods, especially in riverine belts like the Barak valley.
Apart from the foundation-laying ceremony, leaders also visited the newly constructed BJP Lakhipur Mandal Office. The visit was made in the presence of Minister Kaushik Rai and Cachar District BJP President Rupam Saha. This office, which was earlier inaugurated on October 25 by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is expected to function as a key centre for organisational activities, coordination, and public outreach in the region.
The dual engagements, focusing on both development infrastructure and organisational strengthening, underscore the government’s emphasis on inclusive growth and grassroots connectivity. Together, these initiatives reflect a continued commitment to building resilient communities, strengthening local institutions, and ensuring long-term security and peace of mind for the people of Assam.