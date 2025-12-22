Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 4 Crore Anti-Erosion Project in Cachar's Lakhipur

Cachar: In a major initiative towards strengthening flood and erosion management in southern Assam, the foundation stone for a Rs 4 crore anti-erosion project was laid at Lakhipur (Binnakandi Part-II) in Cachar district. Attended by senior leaders like Asam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, along with other dignitaries, including Minister Kaushik Rai, the programme marked a renewed commitment towards safeguarding vulnerable riverbank communities along the left bank of the Barak River.

Anti-erosion work is anticipated to give relief to families that have been living in the constant terror of riverbank erosion. When completed, the project will protect residential areas, agricultural land, and local livelihoods from their usual flooding and soil erosion during the seasons. Residents in the locality welcome the initiative and term it a crucial intervention for long-term safety and stability.