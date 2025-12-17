Free Eye Check-Up Camp Conducted at Nagaon Court Premises

Nagaon: In a meaningful initiative that linked legal outreach with community health, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Nagaon, organised a Free Eye Check-up Camp at the Nagaon Judicial Court premises. The camp was conducted in collaboration with the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), with the aim of promoting preventive eye care and making essential health services accessible to all.
The camps were formally launched by the District & Sessions Judge & Chairperson of DLSA, Nagaon, Dibyajyoti Mahanta. Speaking on this occasion, he stressed the significance of ‘preventive healthcare’ and mentioned this kind of event as one of those things “which in turn help in making society more educated and healthy in terms of awareness and health” at the same time. He stated, “So, the concept of justice is not only at the time of hearing in courts, but an overall concept. It includes the overall wellness of people who are coming in contact with this process called justice.
The main aim of the camp was to offer eye screening and basic consultation for free to a large population of beneficiaries, such as court staff, lawyers, litigants, and members of the general public. Through organising the camp within court structures, DLSA made access to professional eye care convenient, especially for people who may tend to neglect health check-ups owing to difficulties in accessing them.
The list of dignitaries and officials who attended the inauguration session also included Munmee Neog, Secretary of DLSA, Madan Upadhyay, Administrative Officer of Nagaon Court, and Gautam Bora, Senior Assistant of DLSA. The impact of all this support was the success of the programme.
The response to the camp remained encouraging, with many of the attendees taking advantage of the screening services that were offered for free. The beneficiaries of the initiative praised the effort, citing the importance of the camps, particularly at a time when the number of individuals facing vision-related problems due to screen usage, ageing, and lifestyle factors is rising.
According to officials involved with this program, this initiative and others like it fall under the overall charter of Legal Services Authorities to provide comprehensive support to individuals seeking justice. The DLSA continues to cover new ground with its support to communities regarding their overall welfare. The free eye check-up Camp at Nagaon Court is a proud example of how institutions of law can significantly affect the lives of people, thereby promoting the idea that justice and happiness are intertwined.