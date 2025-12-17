Free Eye Check-Up Camp Conducted at Nagaon Court Premises

Nagaon: In a meaningful initiative that linked legal outreach with community health, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Nagaon, organised a Free Eye Check-up Camp at the Nagaon Judicial Court premises. The camp was conducted in collaboration with the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), with the aim of promoting preventive eye care and making essential health services accessible to all.

The camps were formally launched by the District & Sessions Judge & Chairperson of DLSA, Nagaon, Dibyajyoti Mahanta. Speaking on this occasion, he stressed the significance of ‘preventive healthcare’ and mentioned this kind of event as one of those things “which in turn help in making society more educated and healthy in terms of awareness and health” at the same time. He stated, “So, the concept of justice is not only at the time of hearing in courts, but an overall concept. It includes the overall wellness of people who are coming in contact with this process called justice.