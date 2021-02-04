Fresh NRC update: Ball in Supreme Court's Court

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State NRC (National Register of Citizens) Coordinator has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court of India seeking fresh update of the citizens' document.

Sharing this news with the media here on Wednesday, State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A fresh update of the NRC is a necessity because of shortfalls and lacunae in the earlier verification of the updated NRC. If the Supreme Court allows, the State government will update the NRC afresh."

Meanwhile, the Centre informed the Parliament that it has not taken any decision for a nationwide NRC.

Dwelling on the Clause VI of the Assam Accord, Sarma said, "The Centre is aptly clear when it said that the report submitted by the high-level committee would be verified by legal experts. This has also been mentioned in the report submitted by the high-level committee.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah did name legal experts to verify the report of the high-level committee. The Government of India will take a decision on the report only after its verification by legal experts."

Meanwhile, committees have been formed for framing rules of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). However, the rules are not likely to be framed before June or July this year.

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) extended the terms of the committees of subordinate legislators for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha until April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame the rules under the CAA.

Also Read: Supreme Court issues notice to NRC Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma

Also Watch: Assam Police Rescued 2 Assam Women from Rajasthan, Trafficking Racket Busted