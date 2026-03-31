Friends Turned Rivals: Bhupen Borah vs Narayan Bhuyan in Bihpuria Assembly Seat

Until recently, Borah and Bhuyan were known to be close within Congress circles. Borah, a former APCC president and ex-Congress MLA from Bihpuria, was a senior figure in the party. There was even internal speculation that Borah would contest from Ranganadi while Bhuyan would be fielded from Bihpuria — a plan that would have kept the two friends on the same side.

That changed abruptly when, just before the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule, Borah defected to the BJP. The move came as a significant blow to the Congress at a critical moment.

The BJP wasted little time in fielding Borah from Bihpuria itself, while Congress turned to Bhuyan to hold the seat. In doing so, a friendship was quietly converted into a political rivalry.