From Dampur to the World Stage: Naaz Shaikh’s Inspiring Leap to Venice Fame

Her breakthrough came with “Silent Waters,” a haunting short film about a girl silenced by tradition, navigating identity and resistance. The film was raw, honest, and deeply personal shot on a shoestring budget but filled with emotional power. It was selected for screening at several grassroots film festivals in India and eventually caught the attention of curators from international platforms.

In 2025, Silent Waters was chosen as an official selection at the Venice Film Festival, under the “Short Takes” program, a category that celebrates emerging voices from around the world.

Naaz was flown to Venice as a guest of the festival, her trip sponsored by a global arts NGO. “It was my first time leaving India,” she says. “I was nervous, but when I stepped onto that red carpet, I didn’t feel small. I felt like every struggle, every ‘no’, every tear was worth it.”

Behind the scenes, her journey has been anything but glamorous. Family pushback, community gossip, financial strain, and self-doubt were constant. “I was called everything from disgraceful to delusional,” she admits. “But I also received anonymous messages from girls in my village saying, ‘You’ve made us believe it’s possible.’ That kept me going.”