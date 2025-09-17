From Gujarat to the Nation: PM Modi’s Life Hits the Big Screen

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Kranthi Kumar, the film will depict Modi’s life from childhood to his rise as India’s leader, focusing especially on his bond with his late mother Heeraben Modi. The tagline of the film is “The Anthem of a Mother.”

The film will be released in Hindi, English, and major regional languages, and is produced by Veer Reddy M under Silver Cast Creations.

Unni Mukundan, who grew up in Ahmedabad, said it’s a privilege to play Modi, calling the role challenging and inspiring. He also recalled meeting Modi in April 2023 and being inspired by the Gujarati phrase "Jhookvanu Nahi" (Never Bow Down).