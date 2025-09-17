From Gujarat to the Nation: PM Modi’s Life Hits the Big Screen
Guwahati: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic titled "Maa Vande", announced on PM Modi's 75th birthday with the release of its title poster.
Directed by Telugu filmmaker Kranthi Kumar, the film will depict Modi’s life from childhood to his rise as India’s leader, focusing especially on his bond with his late mother Heeraben Modi. The tagline of the film is “The Anthem of a Mother.”
The film will be released in Hindi, English, and major regional languages, and is produced by Veer Reddy M under Silver Cast Creations.
Unni Mukundan, who grew up in Ahmedabad, said it’s a privilege to play Modi, calling the role challenging and inspiring. He also recalled meeting Modi in April 2023 and being inspired by the Gujarati phrase "Jhookvanu Nahi" (Never Bow Down).
The film boasts a top technical team:
K K Senthil Kumar (Cinematographer - RRR)
Sreekar Prasad (Editor - National Award winner)
Sabu Cyril (Production Designer - Baahubali)
Ravi Basrur (Music - KGF)
King Solomon (Action Director - RRR, Baahubali, Kalki 2898 AD)
Director Kranthi Kumar called it his dream project, with support from Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.
PM Modi has been India’s Prime Minister since 2014, after serving as Gujarat's Chief Minister for over 13 years. He was previously portrayed by Vivek Oberoi in the 2019 biopic PM Narendra Modi.
Apart from this, Unni Mukundan is also working on an action film with Joshiy and plans to debut as a director in 2026 with a superhero movie.
