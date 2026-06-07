From Litchis to Mangoes, Guwahati Fruit Markets See Sharp Price Surge Amid Rising Costs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Temperatures continue to rise across Guwahati, and so do the prices of summer fruits, leaving many consumers struggling to balance their cravings with shrinking household budgets.

Markets across the city are brimming with colourful displays of mangoes, litchis, watermelons, muskmelons and other seasonal fruits. However, behind the vibrant stalls lies a growing concern among shoppers who say fruit prices have witnessed a sharp increase compared to previous years.

“I used to buy a dozen bananas for around Rs 70 to Rs 80. Now the same quantity costs nearly Rs 140,” said a customer at a busy city market. “Prices of everything have increased, but fruits seem to have become particularly expensive this season,” the customer said.

Among the fruits drawing the most attention is litchi, a favourite summer delicacy that has become increasingly expensive. Vendors selling litchis sourced from Tezpur reported that a large bundle currently costs around Rs 1,200. Several customers expressed surprise at the prices, with one buyer claiming that a dozen litchis were selling for nearly Rs 300 in some markets.

Mango lovers are facing a similar situation. Kesar mangoes now sell for around Rs 320 per kilogram, up from Rs 180-Rs 200 per kilogram last year. Langra mangoes have also become costlier, with prices rising from about Rs 120 per kilogram to Rs 200- 220 per kilogram.

Litchis appear to be among the most expensive fruits this season, with premium varieties reportedly touching Rs 1,300 per kilogram. The steep rise has made the fruit less accessible for many families who traditionally enjoy it during the summer months.

The increasing prices have not gone unnoticed by visitors to the city either. A tourist from West Bengal said fruits and vegetables in Guwahati appeared significantly more expensive compared to those available in Kolkata.

However, fruit traders argue that market forces, rather than unusual price inflation, largely drive the situation.

“People think we are charging more, but prices depend on supply and demand,” said a fruit wholesaler. “Right now, fruits are arriving from different states, but once the supply starts decreasing, prices will naturally rise. Transportation expenses have also gone up, which affects retail prices.”

Another vendor explained that imported fruits continue to command premium rates. “Beauty pears are selling at around Rs 350 per kilogram, mini oranges at nearly Rs 300 per kilogram and Malta oranges between Rs 180 and Rs 250 per kilogram depending on quality and availability,” he said.

Interestingly, avocados have bucked the trend. Vendors reported that avocado prices have fallen considerably, from nearly Rs 1,200 per kilogram earlier to around Rs 700 per kilogram at present. Apples, meanwhile, have moved in the opposite direction. Traders said varieties that previously sold for Rs 120-Rs 160 per kilogram are now fetching around Rs 280 per kilogram.

Market observers say a combination of seasonal demand, transportation expenses and fluctuating supply levels is influencing fruit prices. Rising fuel costs have further added pressure on the supply chain, pushing up retail rates across many categories.

While traders insist that such fluctuations are a normal part of seasonal market cycles, consumers continue to feel the impact. Fruits that were once regular purchases have turned into rare treats for many households.

With summer demand expected to remain strong and supplies likely to tighten in the coming weeks, shoppers may have to prepare for even higher prices before relief arrives.

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