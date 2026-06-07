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From Oats to Avocados: How 13 Everyday Foods May Help Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat

Belly fat is often linked to poor diet, lack of exercise, and unhealthy lifestyle habits.
Belly Fat
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NEW DELHI: Belly fat is often linked to poor diet, lack of exercise, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. While no single food can magically burn fat, certain nutrient-rich foods can support weight loss, improve metabolism, and help reduce abdominal fat when combined with a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Oats: Oats are rich in protein and fibre while being low in calories. They keep you full for longer, reduce cravings, and require more energy to digest, making them a great breakfast option.

Beans and Lentils: Black beans, kidney beans, and lentils are packed with protein and fibre. They promote satiety, helping control hunger and prevent overeating.

Salmon: Salmon provides high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which may reduce inflammation linked to obesity. It also supports healthy metabolism and thyroid function.

Barley: This whole grain contains fibre and beta-glucan, which help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels. Barley water is also popular as a natural detoxifying drink.

Apples: High in fibre and low in calories, apples make a filling snack. Their flavonoids may also contribute to reducing belly fat.

Flaxseeds: Rich in fibre, omega-3s, and antioxidants, flaxseeds support digestion and may aid weight loss. They can be added to salads, smoothies, or cereals.

Yoghurt: Greek yoghurt is especially beneficial due to its high protein content. Probiotics in yoghurt support gut health and may help reduce inflammation associated with obesity.

Nuts: Although calorie-dense, nuts contain healthy fats, protein, and fibre. When eaten in moderation, they can improve metabolic health and support weight management.

Broccoli and Other Cruciferous Vegetables: Vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are high in fibre and low in calories, making them ideal for a weight-loss diet.

Vinegar: Research suggests that consuming 1–2 tablespoons of vinegar daily may help reduce belly fat and lower triglyceride levels.

Red Bell Peppers: Peppers contain capsaicin, a compound known to boost metabolism and help reduce visceral fat around the abdomen.

Raspberries: Loaded with fibre, raspberries help control blood sugar levels and promote fullness, making them a healthy addition to meals and snacks.

Avocados: Avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that may support metabolism and help redistribute abdominal fat, particularly in women.

Tip: Combining several of these foods as part of a healthy, balanced diet can enhance weight-loss efforts and contribute to better overall health. (Agencies)

 Also Read: Belly fat may raise risk of psoriasis in women: Study

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