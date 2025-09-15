From Vision to Infrastructure: Celebrating The Legacy Of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Guwahati: On September 15th, India celebrates Engineers’ Day, paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya,he is revered as the Father of Modern Engineering in India. Visvesvaraya’s pioneering vision transformed India’s infrastructure landscape, establishing the foundation of engineering excellence that continues to guide the nation’s development.
Visvesvaraya’s remarkable career was marked by innovations that addressed India’s pressing engineering challenges. From designing an advanced irrigation system for the Krishna Raja Sagara dam to pioneering flood control mechanisms, his work not only revolutionized water management but also ensured sustainable growth for millions. His dedication to integrating scientific principles with practical applications earned him international acclaim.
Apart from his technical contributions, Visvesvaraya’s role as an administrator and educator greatly influenced India’s engineering ethos. As the Diwan of Mysore, he initiated several industrial ventures and educational institutions, fostering an environment where engineering flourished. His insistence on quality, ethics, and innovation remains a guiding light for engineers today.
On this Engineers’ Day, the nation remembers Visvesvaraya not only for his monumental achievements but also for his inspiring life, a testament to how visionary thinking and relentless perseverance can transform a country’s destiny. His legacy continues to motivate engineers to build a better, stronger, and more self-reliant India.
