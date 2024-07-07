FSSAI approves proposal for bolder display on nutritional info

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a proposal to make a bolder and bigger display of nutritional information regarding total sugar, salt and saturated fat on packaged food items, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.The proposal calls for packaged food items to carry the amount of total sugar, salt and saturated fat "in bold letters and relatively increased font size."

The Ministry noted that "the information regarding per serve percentage contribution to Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) would be given in bold letters for total sugar, total saturated fat and sodium content."

The decision which will amend the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 was taken in the 44th meeting of the Food Authority.Regulation 2 (v) and 5(3) specify requirements to mention serving size and nutritional information on the food product label, respectively.

"The amendment aims to empower consumers to better understand the nutritional value of the product they are consuming and make healthier decisions," the MoHFW said. (IANS)

