FSSAI Open to Stricter Front-of-Pack Warning Labels from Outset, Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: India's food regulator on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is open to introducing stricter warning labels on packaged food products from the outset, following concerns over its proposed two-phase approach to front-of-pack labelling.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had last month proposed red-coloured hexagonal warning labels for food products exceeding prescribed limits in at least two of three categories - added sugar, salt and saturated fat. The regulator had proposed tightening the labelling requirements in a second phase.

During Thursday's hearing, the Supreme Court questioned FSSAI over the rationale behind adopting a two-phased approach, amid criticism from activists that the initial proposal could be too lenient and delay clear health warnings to consumers.

FSSAI informed the court that it was willing to consider implementing stricter warning labels from the beginning, including labels for products that exceed the prescribed limit for even one of the three ingredients.

The court emphasised the need to prioritise public health, particularly the health of children. "We are concerned about the health of people especially growing children," a bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala observed.

The bench also said that all stakeholders should contribute to the issue, describing it as a matter of national interest.

The Supreme Court has asked all parties to study the order to be passed later on Thursday and submit their suggestions by September 28, when the matter is scheduled to come up for further hearing.

"We are concerned with the health of people, more particularly growing children. We have taken it up very seriously. We expect one and all to extend their cooperation to a cause which is in national interest," the Supreme Court said on Thursday. (IANS)

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