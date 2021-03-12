Gauhati HC asks Dispur to clarify within 4 weeks on the status of encroached government lands

ENCROACHED GOVERNMENT LANDS

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has asked the State government to come clear with an affidavit within four weeks on the status of encroached government lands that were given to various departments and organizations. Land encroachment in the State is important, but the encroachment of government lands given to various departments or organizations is raising brows as well.

In 2018, the Gauhati High Court had to take suo motto cognizance of government lands given to various departments and organizations going to the hands of encroachers in the State. The High Court did seek all information on the matter from the State government that, however, hasn't given all information as yet. This has lingered the case.

Of late, a Division Bench of Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak asked the State government to file an affidavit in this regard within four weeks. The case has been listed for the next hearing on March 24, 2021.

According to a State government circular (RSS/47/89/6) issued on January 3, 1989, if a department or organization is given a plot of land upon request by the Revenue department, it has to use the land within three years for the very purpose it was sought.

In the event of any department or organization not being able to use the land within the stipulated three years, the land should revert to the Revenue department.

Moreover, it is the duty of the department or organization that had failed to use the allotted land within the stipulated three-year period to inform the Revenue department.

According to official sources, various departments and organizations often move the Revenue department seeking lands for various purposes, but they leave such lands unused after getting them because of cash crunch or other reasons. As a result, many such donated government lands have been encroached upon in the State.

In August 2020 Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal issued an order to carry out a detailed survey on encroachment of government lands. Soon after the order, the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) were asked to give details of such encroached lands in their respective jurisdictions. However, even now, many of the DCs are yet to submit their survey reports to the Revenue department.

Also Read: Dispur's efforts not yielding results; 56 cases registered of encroachment, violence

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam





