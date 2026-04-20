Gauhati HC Orders Fresh Lists of Criminal Cases Against MPs and MLAs

The Gauhati High Court has directed its Registry to prepare two fresh lists of all criminal cases in which sitting and former Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly are named as accused, after finding that earlier lists submitted to the court did not comply with its previous orders.

The direction was issued after the court reviewed lists that had been prepared following its earlier orders of March 5 and March 10, 2026, and found them to be not in consonance with what had been directed.

Two Separate Lists, Split by Year

The court has now specified that the two lists must be structured as follows — one covering all pending cases against accused MPs and MLAs that date back to 2016 or earlier, and a second covering cases from 2017 to the present date.

The division is significant, as it prioritises older, long-pending cases for earlier attention — a concern the court had flagged in its March 10 order.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Orders Segregation of Pending Cases Against MPs and MLAs