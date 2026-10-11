Gauhati HC Seeks MEA, Assam Govt Report on Women Allegedly Pushed into Bangladesh

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Government of Assam to file a status report by October 14 on the whereabouts of two women reportedly pushed into Bangladesh after being declared foreigner by a Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) in Nagaon.

The directive was issued by a division bench comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Pranjal Das.

The duo had earlier directed both MEA and Dispur to file their affidavits by October 5, but the MEA sought some more time.

It may be recalled that following the FT's ruling in 2019, Jahanara Begum and Mumtaz Begum were taken into custody earlier this year, and subsequently reportedly pushed into Bangladesh with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in June this year.

The development came even as the two women challenged the FT verdict in the high court.

Setting aside the tribunal's ruling in April 2026, the high court observed that the duo was declared foreigner without properly examining the material evidence. The court also asked FT to conduct fresh hearing on the case.

But, despite this high court ruling, the two women were taken into custody and then reportedly deported forcefully with the help of BSF personnel near pillar no. 1339/NP on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Following widespread reports of this, Dispur had asked the Department of Home to inquire into the matter.

The family members of both the women approached the high court on the matter, following which the court issued notices to Assam government and MEA.

The court made MEA party to the case during September 3 hearing as the issue involved a foreign country.

Meanwhile, the Assam government claimed that links have been established with Mumtaz Begum.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the woman was "safe" and was in touch with her son.

But, her son maintained that no connection has been established with his mother. He said authorities have also not informed him or any member of his family whether any connection has been established with Mumtaz.

He clarified that he has no idea whether his mother was in India or Bangladesh.

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