Gauhati HC stays ‘Leave India’ notice to Australian arm wrestler

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued an interim stay order on a ‘Leave India’ notice served by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Guwahati, to Australian arm-wrestler Ryan Thomas Bowen. The HC instructed the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer to complete the processing of Bowen’s application for an extension of stay and allow him to remain until July 13, 2026, the next date of hearing of a petition filed by Bowen.

The stay order was issued by the single-judge bench of Justice Kardak Ete during the hearing of a writ petition (WP(C)/3069/2026) instituted by the petitioner Ryan Thomas Bowen against the People’s Arm Wrestling Federation India (PAFi) for publication of defamatory materials against him.

In this writ petition, petitioner Bowen challenged the Leave India Notice dated June 4, 2026, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Guwahati, Assam, whereby the petitioner, an Australian national, has been directed to leave India within 5 days of receiving the order.

The Senior Counsel’s contention is that the petitioner is an Australian national and renowned arm-wrestler, commentator and promoter of the sport, who has been granted multiple entry e-Tourist Visa valid up to September 17, 2029. As per the applicable Rules, the petitioner ordinarily would not be permitted to stay more than 90 days in a stretch in the country despite a valid visa.

It was submitted before the bench that the petitioner had come to India on January 24, 2026, and is undergoing treatment for certain health issues. At the same time, the petitioner has a defamation and declaration lawsuit ongoing in front of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) No. 1, Kamrup (M) in Guwahati against the People’s Arm Wrestling Federation India (PAFi) for publication of defamatory material that harmed his international reputation. That the petitioner had applied for an extension of his stay on May 26, 2026, for a further period of 50 days, but the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Guwahati, has kept pending a prayer for extension of his stay and instead issued the impugned notice.

The bench observed that the petitioner had been granted a multiple-entry tourist visa valid up to September 17, 2029, and on expiry of the stipulated period for his stay in the country, the petitioner applied for an extension of his stay for his medical treatment and pendency of the case before the High Court, which will be listed on July 13, 2026. The bench also noticed that the prayer for extension of the stay of the petitioner is under process, which is evident from the communication via e-mail on June 8, 2026.

Considering the above facts, the bench concluded that an interim order is needed. Accordingly, it was provided that the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Guwahati, shall complete the process by providing an extension of stay to the petitioner until July 13, 2026. The bench consequently ordered the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer to stay the impugned Leave India notice.

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