Gauhati High Court comes out with Equal Opportunity Policy for PwD

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has framed an Equal Opportunity Policy for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) for all courts under its jurisdiction.

The Gauhati High Court has its jurisdiction over the states of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh and over all courts in these states. The policy document states that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, is based on the principles of equality and non-discrimination.

The Policy Statement postulates that the Gauhati High Court is committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination (direct and indirect), harassment, and denial of reasonable accommodation to PwDs, like facilities and amenities, to enable them to effectively discharge their duties in the establishment.

The HC aims to ensure that the physical and digital infrastructure adheres to the accessibility standards as prescribed by the Government of India and aims to revamp its existing buildings to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the RPwD Act, 2016.

Provisions for elevators, wheelchairs, tactile paths, ramps, grab bars, wider doorways, assistive devices, disabled-friendly toilets and washrooms, separate reserved seating facilities, Braille signage, etc. are sought to be arranged, as far as practicable, to ensure a barrier-free environment for PwDs.

The communication needs of employees or persons suffering from visual, hearing, or speech impairments should be met by using appropriate means like an interpreter or sign language expert, Braille, large print, tape service, and other assistive devices.

Further, the courts have to ensure that the digital infrastructure is disabled-friendly and easy access is made available to all e-court services.

The HC and the courts under the jurisdiction of the HC have to prepare a list of identified posts in all groups for PwDs. All vacancy advertisements in the HC and all the courts under its jurisdiction have to include a statement on equal opportunities for PwDs.

The HC and the courts under its jurisdiction are to explore the feasibility of conducting various vocational training and other self-employment schemes to differently-abled employees as well.

The Judicial Academy, Assam, has to organise exclusive skill training programmes for differently-abled employees in consultation with the HC.

Moreover, the State Legal Services Authorities of the States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh are to develop proactive programmes, and the District Legal Services Authorities are to conduct regular training programmes for the employees in the different court establishments.

It is also stated that PwD would get preference in the allotment of residential accommodation.

The establishments of the District Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate have to collect and maintain data regarding differently-abled employees and the facilities provided to them.

A liaison officer has to be appointed to look after recruitment of PwDs and provisions of facilities and amenities for such employees, besides other provisions contained in the policy document.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court is not equipped for conducting inquiry into allegations: Bench