Gauhati High Court pulls up state society for delay in information

Proposed benefits to transgender persons

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has pulled up the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society, Assam, for delay in providing specific information on the extension of proposed benefits to transgender persons.

The Coordinate Bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam took cognizance of the delay as the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society, Assam, had issued a communication dated October 25, 2023, about certain benefits proposed to be extended to transgender persons. However, even after a lapse of around three and a half months, no specific information has been provided, the bench noted.

It should be noted that the National Health Authority (NHA), in their letter dated February 17, 2023, stated that the NHA and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, are planning to extend comprehensive healthcare benefits to transgender persons under the broad name of the “AB-PMJAY-SMILE (Transgender Swasthya Suraksha)” Scheme. This scheme intends to provide healthcare benefits up to Rs. 5 lakh per beneficiary per year to all transgender persons living across the country.

Moreover, on November 15, 2023, the HC granted time to R.K.D. Choudhury, the Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI), to complete his instruction as to how the Union of India is going to address the quota issues regarding the issue of extending benefits to the transgender community. The DSGI, however, prayed for some more time to complete his instructions.

Therefore,the bench granted four weeks of further time to R.K. D. Choudhury, the DSGI, ‘in the interest of justice,’ to complete his instructions. The matter was accordingly listed for next hearing after four weeks.

