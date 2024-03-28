Gauhati High Court stays speaking order; Naba Kumar Sarania can contest poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a development that is likely to have repercussions on the poll scenario in Kokrajhar, the Gauhati High Court today issued a stay on the Speaking Order of the state government, which raised a question mark on Naba Kumar Sarania’s caste and posed a barrier to his contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The interim HC order, staying the speaking order by the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC), will now allow Sarania to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The speaking order in question is the one dated January 12, 2024, passed by the SLSC, which stated that Naba Kumar Sarania did not belong to the ST (P) community. It is Sarania’s contention that he belongs to the Boro Kachari community, which is a notified ST (P) community, and is also presently an Independent Member of Parliament from Kokrajhar on the strength of that social status.

The Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency is reserved for the ST community.

The entire episode was triggered by a representation by Janaklal Basumatary addressed to the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) in 2019, urging it to cancel the ST (P) certificate issued by All Assam Tribal Sangha, Tamulpur branch. This opened the can of worms that resulted in Sarania being stripped of his ST (P) status and likely to be removed as MP of a parliamentary constituency reserved for STs.

The SLSC initiated proceedings on the issue, writing to the Director, Tribal Affairs, Assam, asking him to inquire into the caste status of Naba Sarania through the Vigilance Committee and submit its report. The Vigilance Committee, in turn, asked the Superintendent of Police (CID) to conduct a probe into the matter, following which a field inquiry was done. The district commissioner of Baksa was also directed to conduct an inquiry based on the land records and other documents pertaining to the family of Naba Sarania.

Meanwhile, Sarania filed a case (WP(C)/1394/2024) challenging the speaking order by the SLSC. The interim stay order was passed in this connection.

