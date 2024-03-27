Gauhati High Court: Take steps to hold panchayat elections

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi of the Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to take immediate steps to hold the elections for the Panchayats as per the constitutional mandate as the earlier term had expired more than a month ago. The High Court is of the opinion that no enforceable rights, much less any fundamental rights of the petitioners, have been infringed.

Accordingly, the court clubbed the writ petitions challenging the government’s order of February 3, 2024, declared them to be devoid of any merits, and dismissed them.

The writ petitions challenged the order of February 3, 2024, of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (hereinafter P&RD), by which district commissioners or their authorised officers concerned had been allowed to officiate as the custodians of the properties of Gaon Panchayats (GP), Anchalik Panchayats (AP), and Zila Parishads (ZP) in the State of Assam for the gap period, i.e., after completion of the term, as elections could not be held within the permissible time limit until the holding of such elections.

