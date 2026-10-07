Gauhati High Court Urges Assam Government to Boost Judicial Strength for Land Grabbing Cases

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major development, the Gauhati High Court has directed the Government of Assam to take an early decision on increasing the strength of judicial officers in Grade - 1 so as to hold trial of land grabbing cases in those police stations where the incidence of land grabbing is high.

It also directed the government to examine if the Assam Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 2010 and rules require more clarity as regards the nature of trial.

Hearing on a PIL suo moto (10/2018), a division bench comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund observed that the state government, instead of increasing the judicial strength for appoinging a Special Tribunal, has burdened the district judiciary by appointing the district judge and or additonal district judge as the special tribunal in each district.

Following this, the Revenue Department informed the high court on Monday that the court's directive has been communicated to the authorities concerned for their examination and doing the needful. It was also informed that the authorities would require some more time to take a statement in respect of the directive.

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