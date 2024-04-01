GI tag given to Assam’s traditional items, products

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Several unique items from Assam, including handicraft and handloom products from BTC, got the coveted geographical indication (GI) tag, which will increase their popularity and demand.

The announcement regarding the grant of the GI tag to traditional articles and products unique to Assam was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC chief Pramod Bodo on Sunday.

The CM posted the news on his X handle, writing, “A big win for Assam’s heritage! Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, GI Expert. This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly.”

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned and attached screenshots of six items, which show their GI status as ‘registered’.

Sources said that the applications for the GI tags for these products were filed in the second half of 2022, and the certifications were reportedly confirmed on Saturday.

Among the products granted the GI tag are the Assam Jaapi (a traditional bamboo hat), Assam Bihu Dhol (a traditional drum played during Bihu), Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Pani Mateka Craft, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and Assam Mising Handloom Products.

Meanwhile, BTC chief Pramod Bodo posted on X, “Today is a day of immense pride for all Bodoland, as on the birth anniversary of Bodofa UN Brahma, 13 articles that embody Bodo identity had received the prestigious GI tag from Geographical Indication Registry, Govt. of India. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji, and our Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa dangoriya for their steadfast commitment towards preserving and promoting Bodo culture and heritage.”

He mentioned Bodo items like Dokhona, Bodo Eri Silk, Jwmgra, Bodo Gamsa, Keradapini, Thorkha, Gongar Dunjia, Kham, Serja, Sifung, Khardwi, Gongona and Jotha as the articles that received the GI tags.

Earlier, several unique agricultural produce as well as manufactured products of Assam, including Muga Silk, Assam Orthodox Tea, Muga Silk logo, Assam Karbi Anglong Ginger, Tezpur Litchi, Joha rice, Boka Chaul (rice), Kaji Nemu, Chokhuwa rice, Judima (manufactured), Assamese Gamosa, etc., had received the coveted GI tag.

