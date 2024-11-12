Gold Prices Fall after Sharp Rise in October

New Delhi: Domestic prices of gold slipped to Rs 77,000 per 10 grams on Monday due to poor demand after the festive season ended. According to the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association (IBJA), the prices of 24-carat gold have slipped to Rs 77,030 per 10 grams. The rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 75,180 per 10 grams and the price of 20-carat gold is Rs 68,550 per 10 grams. The price of 18-carat gold is Rs 62,390 per 10 grams and the price of 14-carat gold is Rs 49,680 per 10 grams. Gold prices continue to fall after the sharp rise in October. The price of gold reached this month’s lowest level of Rs 76,980 per 10 grams on November 6. The fall in prices is attributed to the continuous decline in demand after the festive season. (IANS)

