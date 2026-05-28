Golden Tiger becomes Major Tourist Attraction in Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Although Kaziranga National Park has long been a major attraction for tourists because of its world-famous one-horned rhinoceroses, the frequent sightings of tigers in the park have now increased its appeal even further. Along with the rhinos, another special attraction for both domestic and international tourists visiting the national park is now the golden tiger.

Tourists visiting the national park on Sunday were once again thrilled after spotting the enormous golden tiger from very close range. According to reports, the tiger was seen near the Kathpora viewing point under the Kohora range of the national park. The majestic golden tiger emerged gracefully from the forest and crossed a nearby wetland embankment, creating a stunning scene that one tourist captured on camera. It is noteworthy that tourists most frequently spot the golden tiger in the central Kohora range of the national park. Since the tiger mainly roams around the Mihimukh area, both Indian and foreign visitors regularly get the opportunity to see it.

Rahul Acharyya, a tourist from Bokakhat, said that he was able to see the huge golden tiger from extremely close quarters and capture the moment on camera. According to him, “I felt extremely excited to witness a golden tiger so closely for the first time in my life. I have gone on safaris in Kaziranga several times before, but had never seen this golden tiger.”

However, he also noticed that the tiger appeared injured, as it seemed to limp while walking. “We informed the forest officials. The tiger should be treated and kept healthy because this golden tiger is attracting a large number of tourists to Kaziranga,” he said.

Generally, tigers avoid human contact and maintain a safe distance from people. However, in Kaziranga, the golden tiger is often seen moving around near tourists without hesitation. Wildlife enthusiasts believe that such unusual behaviour raises important biological and ecological questions. They have urged the authorities of Kaziranga National Park to take the matter seriously and conduct proper scientific research and study through wildlife biologists.

Also Read: Assam: Rare Golden Tiger Captivates Tourists at Kaziranga, Locks Eyes With Visitors