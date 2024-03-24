Government extends ban on onion exports

New Delhi: The government has extended the ban on the export of onions until further orders, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Earlier, the export of onions was prohibited till March 31, 2024. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a branch of the ministry responsible for handling export and import affairs, has announced the extension in a notification dated March 22. (ANI)

Also Read: Illegally stored sugar and onions seized in Tripura’s Sepahijala district