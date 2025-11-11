“Government Introduces New Food Support Programme in Naduar Constituency”

Under this new scheme, every ration card holder will now be able to purchase masoor dal at ₹69 per kilogram, sugar at ₹38 per kilogram, and salt at ₹10 per kilogram. These items will be available along with the free rice already provided under the NFSA.

People gathered at the event expressed happiness over the government’s decision, saying the scheme would greatly help poor and middle-income families, especially at a time when prices of daily essentials continue to rise. Local cooperative agents said that the distribution process has been arranged to ensure smooth delivery and transparency.

Officials present at the event mentioned that the inclusion of these items will improve the nutritional intake of families and reduce the burden of household expenses. The launch in Naduar marks another step toward the Assam government’s goal of ensuring affordable food for every family in the state.