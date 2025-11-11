“Government Introduces New Food Support Programme in Naduar Constituency”

Jamugurihat: Along with other parts of Assam, a new food distribution scheme was launched at Towbhanga in the Naduar constituency, Sonitpur District, Jamugurihat under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The programme aims to make essential food items like masoor dal, sugar, and salt available to beneficiaries at subsidised rates.
The initiative follows the state-wide launch by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and was officially inaugurated in Towbhanga at the Nabil Fair Price Shop. The ceremony was attended by local residents, ration card holders, and cooperative agents. Panchayat member Jyoti Das inaugurated the local launch by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.
Under this new scheme, every ration card holder will now be able to purchase masoor dal at ₹69 per kilogram, sugar at ₹38 per kilogram, and salt at ₹10 per kilogram. These items will be available along with the free rice already provided under the NFSA.
People gathered at the event expressed happiness over the government’s decision, saying the scheme would greatly help poor and middle-income families, especially at a time when prices of daily essentials continue to rise. Local cooperative agents said that the distribution process has been arranged to ensure smooth delivery and transparency.
Officials present at the event mentioned that the inclusion of these items will improve the nutritional intake of families and reduce the burden of household expenses. The launch in Naduar marks another step toward the Assam government’s goal of ensuring affordable food for every family in the state.