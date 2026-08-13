Government Monitors Funds Raised by 72 YouTubers for Flood Victims in Assam and Beyond

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the donation to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was enormous this time, especially from around 26,000 micro donors. He said that the government is keeping an eye on some of the 72 YouTubers who raised funds for flood victims in Assam and outside it.

The Chief Minister said, "The state government is duty-bound to ascertain whether these funds reached the intended beneficiaries. While some of the YouTubers raised funds for flood victims in Assam, some raised funds outside Assam. We appreciate them for their gesture to help flood victims. At the same time, we also need to verify whether they used the funds for the intended purpose. We'll pat the backs of all those who did their job in all honesty and goodness."

Also Read: Central team concludes Assam flood survey, urges mitigation projects and wetland restoration