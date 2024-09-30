Gross misrepresentation, distortion of facts on drug alert report: IPA

New Delhi: The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has recently expressed concerns regarding the gross misrepresentation of facts by certain media outlets regarding the drug alert report issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) is deeply concerned about the gross misrepresentation and deliberate distortion of facts by select media outlets on the drug alert report released by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)," said Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the IPA.

The IPA highlighted that the terms "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ) and "Spurious" are being incorrectly used interchangeably.

"The misleading coverage irresponsibly interchanges the terms 'Not of Standard Quality' and 'Spurious,' unfairly implicating genuine manufacturers in the production of spurious drugs," Jain stated.

He further argued that such misleading coverage damages India's reputation as a reliable supplier of medicines on the global stage.

"Manufacturing spurious drugs is a serious criminal offence that poses a threat to public health. The wrongful association of spurious products with legitimate manufacturers has severe reputational and financial consequences. Moreover, it tarnishes India's reputation as a trusted global supplier of medicines," Jain added.

"It is crucial to clearly differentiate between NSQ and spurious drugs. The IPA will continue to work with the government to strengthen the system and implement stringent measures against spurious drugs. This issue is of utmost importance, both for India's global standing and the protection of public health," he said.

ANI had earlier reported, citing senior official sources, that the CDSCO releases a monthly list of over 50 medicine samples that have failed its quality tests. These samples are categorized as "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ) but are not considered life-threatening.

Senior official sources told ANI, "Such lists are released every month, demonstrating that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is constantly monitoring the quality of medicines and taking action against companies selling NSQ (Not of Standard Quality) drugs."

"NSQ issues are generally minor in nature and not life-threatening," the sources said.

India's drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), flagged more than 50 drugs in its latest report, including paracetamol, Pan-D, calcium and vitamin D3 supplements, and anti-diabetic pills, as "Not of Standard Quality."

The CDSCO's August drug alert included samples from batches of medications such as Shelcal, Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C Softgels, vitamin C and D3 tablets, Ciprofloxacin tablets, high blood pressure medication Telmisartan, Atropine Sulphate, and antibiotics like Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets.

Some drug batches failed the dissolution test according to the Indian Pharmacopoeia, while others failed the assay and water tests. Additionally, some were identified as spurious or having issues with uniformity of volume. (ANI)

Also read: Paracetamol Among 53 Drugs Flagged in India's Latest Quality Test (sentinelassam.com)