Guwahati: All Assam Students’ Union Demonstrates against Bangladeshis

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Activists of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) demonstrated in all district headquarters in the state in support of their demands for the deportation of Bangladeshis and fundamentalists staying illegally in the state, besides the demand for exempting Assam and other states of the Northeast from the purview of the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order 2025.

The students’ union cautioned Assam and the central government that its agitation will continue till the government meets its demands. On September 20, the regional units of the AASU will stage protests through the formation of human chains, and the district units will take out torchlight processions in all district headquarters on September 23.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said that the government admitted that fundamentalists had entered the state illegally along with Bangladeshis, and as such, the Centre and the state government have to take measures to expel them from Assam.

The AASU leaders said that the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister made self-contradictory statements in Assam on the expulsion of Bangladeshis staying illegally in the state. The Prime Minister spoke on the Demography Mission, and the Union Home Minister spoke in favour of the Assam agitation, but they have enforced the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order 2025 on Assam. The AASU leaders raised the demand for exempting Assam and other northeastern states from the purview of this order and the CAA.

