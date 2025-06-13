Guwahati: CBI arrests NEHU professor, businessman in bribery case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Guwahati, has arrested two accused in a bribery case, including Nirmalendu Saha, Professor of Zoology and Dean of the School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya and Pranjal Sharma, proprietor of a firm based in Guwahati, Assam, during the transaction of undue advantage or bribe of Rs. 3.43 lakh at Gauhati University Guest House, Guwahati. A case was registered by the CBI on June 11, 2025, against the said accused on the basis of source information to the effect that the accused, Pranjal Sharma, a resident of Guwahati's Beltola, while acting in collusion with Nirmalendu Saha, a professor and dean in Shillong's NEHU, and unknown others, indulged in corrupt and illegal practices and, in pursuance thereof, facilitated the said accused professor to obtain undue advantage against the award of supply orders of scientific equipment, laboratory items, etc., and clearance of bills thereof, the CBI said.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. Searches were conducted at two places, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Search is also being conducted at one more place, even as the investigation is continuing.

