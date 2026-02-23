Guwahati: CM inaugurates Construction of Cultural Museum to Exhibit Vrindavani Vastra

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Capping a series of efforts to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam and put it on display for the people of the state for a period of time, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan and ceremonially inaugurated the construction of the Cultural Museum Project for exhibiting Vrindavani Vastra at Khanapara here today.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, said that the Vrindavani Vastra is a symbol of Assam’s civilization and culture. He said that generations had long waited with eager anticipation to see this priceless relic and that laying the foundation stone of the cultural museum marked the beginning of efforts to bring the sacred textile back to Assam. Emphasizing that the sacred Vrindavani Vastra does not serve as a mere artefact for the people of Assam, he said that it carries deep emotional, spiritual, and religious significance for the Assamese.

The Chief Minister said that in the sixteenth century, artisans from Tantikuchi wove this textile at Patbausi under the guidance of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and his disciple Sri Sri Madhavdev, with the supervision of Mathuradas Burha Ata. Any dignified Assamese, the Chief Minister added, would feel proud to witness this masterpiece in person.

The CM said that a series of events first took the sacred textile to Bhutan, then to Tibet, and finally, to the British Museum in London in the 20th century. Recalling how the story of the Vrindavani Vastra had fascinated him since childhood, the Chief Minister said, “In 2007-08, I had the opportunity to see the Vrindavani Vastra with my own eyes at the British Museum. That experience remains the most unforgettable moment of my life. The weaving style, the brilliance of its colours, and the refined artistic and technical skill embedded in it left me stunned. At that very moment, I felt deeply that every Assamese should have the chance to view this extraordinary creation of our ancestors at least once in their lifetime.”

The Chief Minister said that discussions were held over the years with the Prime Minister, the Indian High Commission and the British authorities to bring the sacred textile to Assam for public display. The JSW Group played a crucial role in the process, the CM said, adding that the personal efforts of the Jindal family and the support extended through diplomatic channels have made it possible for the Vrindavani Vastra to finally reach Assam.

The Chief Minister informed that the museum would be constructed at Khanapara under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the JSW Group, with the Assam government providing land and the company bearing the construction costs. He expressed gratitude to Sajjan Jindal, Savitri Jindal and Sangita Jindal for their contribution.

Earlier in November 2025, the Assam government and the JSW Group had signed an agreement to set up a world-class heritage museum. With the foundation stone laid, the state government formally initiated what it described as the “homecoming journey” of one of Assam’s most sacred cultural treasures.

He also recalled that after assuming office on May 10, 2021, the Prime Minister had urged him to work not only for development but also for preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage. Highlighting achievements of the past five years, he mentioned the recognition of Assamese as a classical language, global recognition of Bihu and other traditional dances, and the inscription of Charaideo Maidams as a World Heritage Site.

Stating that Assamese society has a proud legacy of resilience, he said the community never surrendered during the time of Lachit Borphukan and will not surrender now. He added that efforts over the past five years have also focused on protecting land, cultural institutions, and heritage. Calling the Assamese people heirs to a lasting civilization tradition, he said the arrival of the Vrindavani Vastra in Assam will inspire pride and cultural awakening, especially among the younger generation. He described the day as emotional and historic, marking the beginning of a new journey for the people of Assam to witness the sacred textile.

The museum, to be built on two acres of land at Khanapara, is expected to be completed within about one and a half years. The Chief Minister said it would be a world-class facility capable of hosting rare cultural artefacts from across the globe.

On the occasion, the following individuals were present: Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Ministers Bimal Bora, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, and Jayanta Mallabaruah, MPs and MLAs, the Mayor of GMC, senior government officials, Xatradhikars, devotees, Savitri Jindal, Sajjan Jindal, Sangita Jindal, Richard Blurton (the museum curator at the British Museum), and other distinguished guests

