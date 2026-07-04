Guwahati: DPR Under Preparation for Elevated Road Linking LGBIA and Jalukbari

Staff Report

Guwahati: Imagine being able to drive on an elevated road from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) to the Jalukbari Junction in Guwahati without any traffic hassle. This will soon become a reality, as a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the elevated road project.

The NH stretch from LGBIA to Jalukbari via Azara was originally under the Assam PWD's NH Division; later it was handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The central government had earlier made an in-principle decision to construct an elevated road from LGBIA to Jalukbari.

Now, NHAI has engaged the firm of Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats Private Limited to prepare a DPR for the project. The firm is in the process of preparing the DPR.

According to sources, the existing road will remain the same, but an elevated road will be constructed over it. The length of the elevated road will be around 12 km. The DPR is scheduled to be submitted this year. If things go as planned, the process for the construction of the elevated road will be initiated next year.

The decision for constructing the elevated road has been taken in the context of the ever-increasing volume of traffic on this stretch, as the airport is being upgraded to international standards.

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