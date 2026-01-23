Guwahati: GST intelligence cracks down on illegal plastic trade

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team of the Assam State GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit conducted a midnight operation on Wednesday, targeting suspected illegal trade in plastic carry bags at Bhutnath and Pamohi areas of Guwahati.

Officials said the operation, led by Superintendent of State Tax Monuj Kumar Dowari, resulted in the interception of three vehicles transporting plastic carry bags without valid invoices or challans. Subsequent searches led to the detection of a massive stock of unauthorized plastic carry bags, following which five godowns were sealed.

Preliminary estimates placed the value of the seized goods at over Rs 5 crore. The stock was linked to M/s R G Plastics, owned by Chotelal Gupta, also known as Babulal Gupta, whose principal place of business was located at TR Phukan Road in Fancy Bazar. Authorities stated that quantification and verification of the seized materials were ongoing across all sealed godowns.

According to the department, the taxpayer was allegedly engaged in the illegal trade for several years, causing significant revenue losses to the state.

