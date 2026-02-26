Guwahati Hosts Review Meeting on HIV Control Efforts in Northeast

Guwahati: Under Mission AIDS Suraksha, India aims to achieve HIV control by December 1, 2027, the Director General of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Rakesh Gupta, said here on Wednesday. Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day review meeting of the Northeastern states on the implementation of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme in Guwahati, Gupta emphasized that the Northeastern region remains a priority in the national HIV response, with 60 of the country’s 219 high-priority districts located in the region, excluding Sikkim. (IANS)

