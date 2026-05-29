Guwahati Infrastructure Firm Director Mukesh Jalan Held for Alleged Rs 13-Crore GST Evasion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, arrested Mukesh Jalan, proprietor and director of Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Private Limited in Guwahati over alleged major tax irregularities and suspected tax evasion exceeding Rs 13 crore.

The GST sleuths arrested him today after their four-day-long operation in his firm at Hanuman Tower at Athgaon in Guwahati. The company, engaged in road and bridge construction, has executed several government infrastructure projects for the Public Works Department (PWD) and NHIDCL (National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.).

According to sources, investigators detected alleged discrepancies in the company’s GST profile, including short payment of taxes, fake input tax credit claims, excess utilisation of input tax credit and ineligible tax claims. Officials were examining financial records, bank statements, audit reports and digital data linked to the company as part of the ongoing probe.

The firm reportedly played a major role in the four-laning project of National Highway 715 (formerly NH 37) from Jorhat to Jhanji, a project valued at around Rs 258 crore.

Jorhat Police arrested Mukesh Jalan last year in connection with alleged financial irregularities and non-payment of dues to local subcontractors engaged in the highway project.

According to reports, local contractors had lodged an FIR at Teok Police Station alleging that the company abandoned the project without clearing dues amounting to nearly Rs 4 crore. The case was registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigation into the GST-related allegations is underway.

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