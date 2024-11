Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Renowned actor-director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya passed away today after battling old-age related health issues for several days in a city hospital. His death was mourned by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the film industry, as well as people from different walks of life.

