Guwahati Ring Road Project: PIL disposed of; HC hopes Dispur will take care of environment

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury disposed of the PIL (22/2026) filed in connection with the probable effect of the Guwahati Ring Road Project on the environment reported with the hope that the government shall take every care to protect the environment and simultaneously carry out the project as expeditiously as possible.

This PIL by two citizens is directed against the manner of execution of the Guwahati Ring Road Project, a massive 121-km highway project, costing approximately Rs 5,729 crore, proposed to be constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The petitioners have urgently approached the court, looking at the need to protect the environment.

When the matter was taken up on April 8, 2026, it was urged on behalf of the petitioners that, in principle, there is no opposition to the launching of the project, keeping in mind the necessity of the bypass road for traffic management and also for saving the animal corridor. It was reiterated by the petitioners that there is a strong necessity for the construction of the Ring Road, but at the same time, the importance of the preservation of the sanctuary would be necessary, as it is home to many species of animals. The area, which would be affected by the implementation of the project, would also cover forests and the neighbouring elephant corridor.

The records reveal that the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife has given the approval for the project, but the same has been made conditional, requiring a full impact study and certain proscriptions of night constructions, etc.

P.N. Goswami, Additional Advocate General, Assam, has informed this Court that the mandatory forest clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, has been granted by the Central Government. He has further submitted that though the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, had issued an e-tender for selecting a contractor for felling trees inside the

Sanctuary for widening of the road, but it was only for the purpose of selecting a contractor for the work and not for starting the work immediately without taking into account the impact study by either the Wildlife Institute of the country or any other specialized agency.

In support of such submission, Advocate Goswami has drawn the attention of this Court to a communication made by the Director of the Wildlife Institute of India to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife & Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, which indicates that the Wildlife Institute of India has been commended to conduct the study to assess the project’s impact and prescribed mitigation measures. Through the letter, it has also been informed that the DPR and relevant file from Guwahati have been received by the Wildlife Institute, and very shortly, a technical and financial proposal for the study would be prepared within a period of two weeks, whereafter the study shall be conducted and a report shall be submitted within 90 days of receipt of the funds in that regard, which fund shall be made available by the NHAI.

Debojit Borkakati, Advocate for the NHAI, has submitted that there shall be no delay in the release of the funds for conducting such an impact study. Goswami has further assured this Court that no trees shall be felled before the impact study is made available, and every effort shall be made to maintain and preserve the wildlife while executing the project. All the proscriptions and advisories shall be followed.

“With such disclosure and undertaking by the state and the NHAI, the executing agency, we do not consider it necessary to continue with this public interest litigation any further. This petition thus is disposed of with the hope and trust that every care shall be taken to protect the environment and simultaneously carry out the project as expeditiously as possible,” the court said.

Also Read: Dispur Assures Guwahati HC: No Trees Will Be Felled for Ring Road Project