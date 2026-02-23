Guwahati: Veteran Journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty Passes Away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Veteran journalist and noted intellectual Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty passed away on Saturday at the age of 98. He breathed his last at 7:35 a.m. at a private hospital in Guwahati, where he had been admitted on February 19.

Chakraborty’s demise marks the end of an era in Assamese journalism. Over a distinguished career spanning several decades, he served as editor of leading Assamese dailies, including Dainik Asom, Raijor Batori, Ajir Batori, and Dainik Janmabhumi. Known for his sharp analysis, rational outlook, and unwavering commitment to truth, he was instrumental in developing public discourse in Assam and mentoring generations of journalists.

Colleagues and contemporaries remembered him as a guiding force in the media fraternity, whose principled journalism stood firm through times of political and social change.

Beyond the newsroom, Chakraborty made significant contributions in public service and literary circles. He retired as Director of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Assam. He was the founding president of Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha and served as the founding secretary general of the Assam Senior Citizens’ Association.

In 2019, Chakraborty was conferred the prestigious Republic Day Journalism Award by the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The award was presented at the central Republic Day celebration held at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara during the 70th Republic Day observance.

The mortal remains of the journalist were cremated at Nabagraha crematorium with full state honours.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow over his passing in a social media post, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the state’s veteran journalist, Shri Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty. For decades, his sharp pen and powerful voice guided the community through many moments of crisis. As a profoundly rational writer and journalist, the contributions he made to our national life will be forever remembered by a grateful Assamese people.”

He further prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, ministers Ranoj Pegu, Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Pijush Hazarika, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU), the Journalists’ Association of Assam (JAA), Assam Bartajivi Sangha, and others condoled the death of the veteran journalist. The AXX kept its flags at half-mast in all of its offices for the day.

